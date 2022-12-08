Tullow man inducted to IHI’s College of Fellows

By Elizabeth Lee

TULLOW native Joseph Higgins, deputy general manager of the Guinness Store House, was recently inducted to the Irish Hospitality Institute’s College of Fellows.

The fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed upon an IHI member and it recognises the member’s contribution not only to the IHI but their dedication to go above and beyond the demands of commerce. It acknowledges their outstanding leadership, professionalism and passion as well as their commitment to professional development within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Joseph received the fellowship having spent most of his career working in the Guinness Group, most recently in the Guinness Store House.

“I feel very honoured and humbled about receiving the fellowship. The industry has been very good to me and I feel very privileged to be even nominated for the award and to work with a brand like Guinness’s,” Joseph told ***The Nationalist***.

Joseph hails from Shillelagh Grove, Tullow and is the son of Myles and Rosaleen Higgins. After attending Tullow Community School, he studied hospitality management in GMIT, Galway. Shortly after graduating, he started work with the Guinness Group and has been there in various roles and departments since, including the store house and Gravity Bar, the launching of Open Gate Brewery and Roe & Co Distillery in James’s Street, Dublin, and the opening of the Smithwick’s Experience in Kilkenny. Joseph has also welcomed such guests as Queen Elizabeth II, former president of the USA Bill Clinton, actor Tom Cruise and countless other high-profile actors and rock stars, who want to remain anonymous.

“It’s brilliant working here, there’s always something different every day. It’s great fun, I love it,” smiled Joseph.