Council of Europe urges UK to rethink controversial Troubles legacy legislation

By David Young, PA

An international human rights commissioner has urged the British government to consider withdrawing contentious legislation dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said the proposals raised serious issues over compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The convention enshrines the right for effective state investigations into deaths.

The Council’s Committee of Ministers has also voiced concern about the Legacy Bill, which offers conditional immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of Troubles crimes who agree to provide information to a new truth recovery body, and a move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has responsibility for the legislation (Niall Carson/PA)

The Bill is currently proceeding through its parliamentary stages at Westminster.

While the British government has made some amendments to the legislation, it has not dropped its most controversial aspects around immunity and halting civil and coronial cases.

The Council of Europe is an international body that oversees and monitors compliance with the ECHR. The UK is one of its 46 members and a signatory to the convention.

Commissioner Mijatovic said the UK government should consider withdrawing the Legacy Bill in view of the “widespread opposition” in Northern Ireland and its potential to contravene the convention.

“Any further steps on legacy must place the rights and needs of victims at its heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Council’s Committee of Ministers expressed “growing concern” that the Bill has not been formally paused or amended to “sufficiently allay the concerns” that the legislation will be in full compliance with the convention and will enable effective investigations.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International (PA)

Grainne Teggart, deputy director for Northern Ireland at Amnesty International UK, welcomed the stance adopted by the human rights body.

“Once again, the UK government finds itself isolated on the international stage,” she said.

“These are welcome and important calls which the UK government must not ignore. Victims’ rights must be prioritised and the bill scrapped.

“This intervention adds to the cutting critique and overwhelming opposition facing the Troubles bill.

“The UK government’s determination to deprive victims and families of the justice they deserve while shielding the perpetrators who are responsible for murder, torture and other serious crimes makes a mockery of the rule of law and any claims by UK government that they respect human rights.

“Recent changes proposed by government are little more than a thinly veiled attempt to make the bill appear more just.

“We and victims are not buying it. The bill cannot be fixed, the right thing for government to do is scrap it.”