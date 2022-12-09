Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Elizabeth (Betty) Byrne (née Hurley)

Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow and formerly Ballylinan, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 8th, 2022, under the loving care of the nurses and Staff at St Brigid’s Nursing Home, Shaen, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother of Colette, Claire, Marie, Michael and Anne, adored grandmother of Darragh, Ciaran, Ben, Jamie, Ella, Jessica, Dylan and Mikey and beloved great-grandmother of Aliyah and Mason.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Paddy, Philip, Johnny and Tony, daughter-in-law Paula, Darragh’s partner Katie, sister Kitty, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow, from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Betty’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Arles Parish website

https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/