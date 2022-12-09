Electric Picnic tickets sell out as Sunday headliner confirmed

  • Home >
Friday, December 09, 2022

Tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic sold out on Friday, just after the announcement of the festival’s Sunday headliner.

American rock band The Killers will take to the main stage in Stradbally on the Sunday of next year’s festival, which is due to be held on September 1st-3rd.

The last remaining tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday morning, with organisers confirming on Friday afternoon that they had fully sold out next year’s event.

Earlier this week, Friday and Saturday’s headliners were confirmed as Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again…, while Niall Horan, Tom Odell, Idles, Steve Lacy, Jamie XX, Amyl & The Sniffers, and Rick Astley are also set to perform.

After two years of Covid-related cancellations, EP returned to Co Laois in September, with Dermot Kennedy, Arctic Monkeys, Becky Hill and Snow Patrol among the acts.

