Marian was ‘a blessing’ to St Lazerian’s, Bagenalstown

THE retiring manager of St Lazerian’s in Bagenalstown has provided a true home from home for its residents. Tributes were paid to Marian Manning at a special function at the supported care unit recently, where she had served with care and dedication for the past 14 years. The event was attended by staff, local GPs, the board of management and her family.

Fr Declan Foley, on behalf of the board of management, described Ms Manning as a “blessing” to the residents of St Lazerian’s and day care visitors. He said: “Marian focused on the clients and their needs on an individual level and a person-centred model of care, providing a higher standard of care and providing menus for their meals; if they wanted breakfast in bed, they got it; and also made sure their rooms were arranged as they wanted, with individual colour schemes for each room.

“All this was achieved with the minimum of fuss to the delight of the clients and their families. It truly became a home-from-home for all who came into St Lazerian’s.”

Marian was also a tireless fundraiser for St Lazerian’s and held concerts, garden fêtes and spinathons, raising over €100,000 to provide as much comfort for the residents as possible.

Fr Foley said her most challenging times were during Covid-19 and at times it was thought that St Lazerian’s may have to close.

“Marian worked hard in her negotiations with the HSE and never gave up, ensuring that St Lazerian’s had still a viable future, and she is the real powerhouse behind what St Lazerian’s House is today. Marian put her heart and soul into St Lazerian’s, with her positive attitude and good spirits at all times that carried all of us through some difficult times.”

Marian is set to remain involved with St Lazerian’s by joining its board of management.

In her speech, Marian praised all her staff over the years for their continued support and dedication to St Lazerian’s and all the residents. Without them it would not have been possible to provide such a high level of support. She also thanked all her family and friends for their continued support.

Lisa Murphy, the new manager, thanked Marian for all her support and dedication throughout the past year and praised her for her enormous efforts in the running of St Lazerian’s. Lisa spoke of how nice and rare it was to walk into a new managerial role and not have to “fix” anything. The high standards of care just needed to be maintained.

A native of Páirc Mhuire in Bagenalstown, Marian began her career when she went to London in 1976 to begin her nurse training at Whipps Cross Hospital. In her class there was one English girl; the rest were all Irish. She qualified as a staff nurse in 1979 and went on to become a ward sister.

She then moved into the community by becoming a public health nurse for seven years. During this time, Marian was continually being sent on courses and picking up degrees and diplomas along the way. Her talents for management and organisation were recognised when she was then appointed director of nursing and intermediate care in the region of Hertfordshire, in charge of public health nurses, health visitors, school health nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, several community hospitals and healthcare clinics.

She served in this role for 11 years, but in 2004 came back to her roots in Ireland to spend time with her parents and family while managing two 60-bed nursing homes in Tullow and Callan. Marian then took up the position of manager in St Lazerian’s House for the next 14 years.