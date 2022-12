By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW pioneers presented awards to long-serving members following a Mass celebrated by Mgr Brendan Byrne recently.

Diamond pins and certificates for 60 years’ membership were presented to William Bambrick, Therese Brennan, Bernard Hennessy and Dick Fitzgerald.

A gold pin and certificate for 50 years’ membership were presented to Kathleen Fitzgerald and silver pins and certificates for 25 years’ membership were presented to Kieran Crombie, Ann Farrelly and Joe Kenny.