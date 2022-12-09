Snow falls across parts of the country as cold snap to continue next week

The first snow of winter began to fall across parts of the country late on Thursday evening as several low-temperature warnings were issued for Ireland over the coming days.

Social media users posted videos and photos of snow falling in Co Donegal, Co Meath, Maynooth in Co Kildare and across Dublin.

Snow fall on the Meenaroy Road, Donegal this afternoon. Thanks to Melissa Boyle for the photo. Snow and ice warnings are in place https://t.co/bhv3YAjFoi#weather #ireland #donegal #snow pic.twitter.com/8Rl3N1W3JB — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) December 8, 2022

The Government has said an energy supply warning could be made in the next two weeks.