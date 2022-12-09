Tinryland magazine is back on the shelves for Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

TINRYLAND’S annual parish magazine Reaching Out will once again be on the shelves for Christmas.

First published in 1996, with a one-year gap in 2020 due to Covid, the 26th edition of the magazine edited by Maureen Byrne with layout by Clem Delaney features a host of articles from regular and new contributors of happenings past and present in Tinryland and its surrounds.

The extension to Tinryland National School features with lovely aerial photos on back and front covers and a report from the principal Orlaith Hennessy.

Regular contributor Liam Byrne has penned two extensive articles, including a profile of local farmer Michael Murphy from Linkardstown and a historical sporting article on Tinryland GFC, who won back-to-back Carlow senior football titles 50 years ago.

Local authors Tom Byrne and John Kelly, who both produced books during 2022, contribute to this year’s bumper edition of the magazine, while Darragh Breen has written a very interesting piece on the history of Bennekerry House.

St Mary’s Church, Staplestown celebrated its bicentenary this year and there is an extensive report together with numerous photographs of that event.

The editor Maureen Byrne visited the 9/11 site and museum in New York recently and her trip there is detailed, as is Mark Shannon’s interesting visit to Switzerland and Niamh Walshe’s trip to Iceland – the world’s most gender-equal country.

Sport, as usual, is well catered for and in addition to the various reports from local GAA and soccer clubs there is an extensive article by Eamonn Byrne on the 40-year history of Tinryland AC’s Rockford Road Race, which has been discontinued after being a constant event since 1980.

Reaching Out 2022 also features reports from the Tidy Towns and Tinryland Park along with graduations and weddings that were celebrated during the year, while there are seasonal messages from the priests of the parish, including Fr Tom Little, PP, Fr Tommy Dillon, Fr Tom Lalor and an article from Tinryland native Fr Eamonn Hayden.

The magazine is on sale at the bargain price of €5 and should prove to be a very good stocking filler for the festive season.

It can be purchased at St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, Rath’s Londis, Pollerton Road, Carlow, Tinryland GAA, or direct from the editor Maureen Byrne.