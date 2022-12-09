Well presented Carlow home in sought after area

Friday, December 09, 2022

33 Sandhills Hacketstown Rd. Carlow is a well-presented semi-detached home located in the sought-after Sandhills estate in Carlow town close to all amenities. This owner occupied property is in very good condition and is nicely situated close to the central green area in Sandhills with a private rear garden and off street parking space. Cccommodation comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, open plan dining area, kitchen off, utility room, and guest WC, Upstairs comprises master bedroom with en suite, double bedroom, single bedroom, and family bathroom. Accommodation is very generous at 110 sq m/1184 sq. ft.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers for more information 0599131678/[email protected]. Asking price 249,500. BER C2. More information here.

 

