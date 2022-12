By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A body has been found in unexplained circumstances in Co Meath.

The discovery was made at a location in Kilbride in Ashbourne on Saturday afternoon.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination is due to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the results of the post-mortem examination are expected to determine the course of the investigation.