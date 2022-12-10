Carlow crime figures show big jump in thefts from shops and cars

THERE has been a big jump in thefts from shops and cars in Carlow this year. Supt Aidan Brennan outlined provisional crime figures in Carlow for the first nine months of the year compared with the previous year at a recent meeting of Carlow’s Joint Policing Committee.

Supt Brennan said the reopening of society had led to greater demands on gardaí. Burglary offences were up to 84 from 70 last year. These offences included properties such as sheds and garages, along with houses. Supt Brennan noted the increase but highlighted the impact of Covid and noted that the 2022 figure was lower than the pre-pandemic times of 2019.

Thefts from shops had more than doubled, from 129 to 287, while there had also been a big jump in thefts from vehicles, from 39 up to 73. Supt Brennan said thefts of catalytic converters and fuel had been an issue in Carlow and nationally.

“Some criminal gangs have visited the area and committed several thefts on a night,” said Supt Brennan.

Thefts of other property had jumped from 47 to 80.

There had been 56 arrests for drink- and drug-driving so far in 2022, with 576 mandatory intoxicant checkpoints taking place.

There had been 55 detections of possession of drugs for sale or supply so far in 2022 compared with 115 the previous year. There were 73 detections of possession of drugs this year, compared with 191 last year.

Assaults causing harm were up slightly from 73 to 84, although minor assaults were down. Domestic incidents increased to 327 from 290. Supt Brennan reiterated that there was a zero tolerance policy of breaches of domestic violence orders, such as protection and barring orders, and arrests would be made.

Public order incidents were slightly down this year – 240 compared with 281 last year.

The one area that was down significantly was fraud and economic crime. The figure so far for 2022 is 62 compared to 132 in 2021.

“It’s an invidious crime,” Supt Brennan said. “In some cases people have been defrauded of a lot of money.

“There is much greater awareness of the crime. People are much more aware not to click on links and give bank account information … it’s still 62 offenc