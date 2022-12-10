Derelict Haymarket property to be turned into housing

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS to turn a derelict property in Carlow town into housing took a step forward last week. Members of Carlow Municipal District agreed to CPO (compulsory property order) a property in Haymarket, Carlow, turning the building into two two-bedroomed units. Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan stated that the council was ready to move ‘Part 8’ of the planning process, with the property expected to be back before the council in March for final approval.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the development, adding that it would revitalise this area of town while also creating much-needed housing.

“It will definitely enhance this area of town … it will look well when we are looking across at it here from the town hall,” agreed cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr John Cassin proposed to move ahead with the Part 8, seconded by cllr Murnane.