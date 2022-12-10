Des passed away less than a year after the death of his twin brother

By Charlie Keegan

DESMOND (Des) Byrne, Cabinteely, Dublin 18, whose death occurred on Saturday 5 November at the city’s St Vincent’s University Hospital, was a native of Carlow town, where the Byrne family resided at 5, St Killian’s Crescent.

Born on 12 September 1946, Desmond was twin brother of Brendan, who died in December 2021. They were sons of the late Garda Daniel and Frances (née Hendrick) Byrne.

Desmond’s death followed a short illness, bravely borne.

Educated at St Joseph’s Boys School in Carlow and at Bishop Foley Boys Primary School, the Byrne twins went as boarders to St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny for their secondary education. After their school days, the twins followed in their father’s footsteps, both joining An Garda Síochána on the same date in 1967. Following their passing out, Des was stationed in Cabinteely, with Brendan serving in Waterford city and later in Tramore and Ring, Co Waterford.

Des and Brendan both played Gaelic football for the O’Hanrahan’s club in Carlow while hurling at minor level for Carlow, playing at club level in hurling with The Pearses.

After serving in the gardaí, they became involved in the motor trade before, in their final career moves, the twins became taxi drivers.

In a eulogy to his dad during Des’s requiem funeral Mass on Wednesday 9 November in St Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely, his son Brendan said it was impossible to talk about one of the twin Byrnes without talking about the other.

Brendan continued: “They came as a pair – always did and always will. With the greatest of respect to Mum and Brendan’s beautiful wife Catherine, Dad and Brendan were really married to each other.”

He recalled that his dad would do point duty on the crossroads in Cabinteely – at the time the main Dublin to Wexford road – where, as the song goes, he would ‘stop all the traffic with one wave of his hand’.

In tandem, Des and Brendan had successful careers in the motor trade and then as taxi men, where they would hold court each lunchtime at O’Brien’s sandwich bar beside Trinity College.

“Brendan passed on the month of Christmas last year and Dad was now a bird flying with one wing. He missed him terribly. The amount of people who have mentioned passing by O’Brien’s over the last year and seeing Dad sitting opposite the empty chair and how it stopped them in their tracks speaks to how well loved they both were. Empty chairs at empty tables.”

He said his dad and mum, Maeve McEvoy from Dublin’s Collins Avenue, married in 1971 and enjoyed eight child-free and carefree years before the arrival of himself (Brendan) and, two years later, their daughter Fiona.

“Through all the ups and downs that married life can throw at you, Mum always had Dad’s back. She really, really loved him unconditionally. And their companionship and contentment in later years was beautiful to witness.”

Brendan’s eulogy continued: “Fiona’s love for him and his for her cannot be put into words. She was with him right up to his very last breath. As she was always. Brendan said that Fiona could never be repaid for the love she showed Des “and I know that love will comfort you in the months and years to come”.

Continuing, Brendan said: “It can be difficult to be a good dad, but it is far easier to be a great grandad. Few things brought Dad more joy than the love and craic he’d have with his grandkids Isabelle and Carter, and he was so appreciative of their two wonderful mums, Tracy and Natalie, who brought them into his and our lives.

“Dad’s main schtick with Carter and Belle, when she was younger, was ‘give us a curl, ah go on, give us a curl’. And so it came to pass last night, Natalie and Tracy placed a lock of Carter’s and Isabelle’s hair respectively into his breast pocket. He finally got his curls!”

Brendan said Des’s interests included sport of all kinds, especially GAA and hurling, Irish country music and showbands and the dancing that went it. And he loved talking – having an audience every day in the taxi, which he was driving right up until the Halloween weekend.

A genealogy test last year by a girl called Kirsten in Killiney as a present for her boyfriend led the family to discover that the late Imelda, Des’s elder sister, had had two boys in the UK in the early 1960s. “They join the children of dad, Brendan, Donal and Colette, on the cousins roster. Brendan and Dad were thrilled to discover they had new nephews. One of Dad’s proudest moments recently was giving Michael a bear hug in Brendan and Catherine’s house in Rathfarnham and officially welcoming him and Anthony to the family on Michael’s recent visit, four or five weeks ago. On the back of this, only last Sunday week, Dad and Mum drove to Wexford to reconnect with his oldest living relative.”

Brendan said many people were shocked at the news of Des’s passing, with some perhaps not even knowing he was sick. “It was only seven weeks ago that, following an urgent GP referral, I brought him in to St Vincent’s. That was on his birthday, 12 September. A week or so later, we learned he had inoperable pancreatic cancer, and a week after that, while back in hospital with an infection, he learned from oncology that it was untreatable, but could be managed palliatively.

“I took his oncologist aside and learned it was stage 4 and he had a short few months. Fiona and myself took the decision to shield Mum and Dad from this horrific news, hoping Dad could lead as normal and good a life as possible for as long as possible – in ignorant bliss. And he did. We are not really sure Dad comprehended how grave the situation was, which was probably a good thing for all concerned. He got out of hospital again and straight back to work in the taxi.

“But by Tuesday last week he was back in St Vincent’s for the last time” and, at the end, Brendan told his dad to walk towards brother Brendan and fall into his arms. “The twin Byrnes back together again. And I swear in that instant, his breathing relaxed and he fell into his beloved Brendan’s arms.”

Brendan concluded his tribute with the following lines:

Take my hand, and dry your tears, Dad.

Take my hand, forget your fears, Dad.

There’s no more pain and no more sorrow.

They’re all gone, gone in the years, Dad.

Following Mass, Des was laid to rest in the Byrne family plot at St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow with his parents Daniel and Frances, sister Imelda and reunited with brother Brendan, with Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow reciting the prayers at the graveside.

Des is mourned by his wife Maeve, son Brendan (Celbridge), daughter Fiona (Cabinteely), daughter-in-law Natalie, grandchildren Isabelle and Carter, Isabelle’s mother Tracy, his extended family and friends.