Fireside Companion annual has something for everyone

By Charlie Keegan

THE fourth edition of the Fireside Companion, the Christmas annual published by The Nationalist is now on sale and the 100-page publication is, as the front cover declares, a collection of stories, puzzles and fun to enjoy throughout the Christmas season.

The 2022 Fireside Companion is a packed edition filled with a variety of articles, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The first article the ‘Fireside’ reader will encounter is a wonderfully detailed three-page article by Jimmy O’Toole, author and historian, dealing with the rich tradition of amateur drama in the county, dating back to the mid-19th century. Jimmy provides information on how drama reached into towns, villages, nooks and crannies in rural communities.

On page 26 and 27 there is the story of how Liam D Bergin, the legendary editor of The Nationalist, broke the story in his own newspaper of the scandalous relationship between King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson in 1936. Bergin broke the story at a time when the British press observed a strict media blackout on the king’s intentions.

Then there is the remarkable story of Johnny Cummins, a bachelor farmer from Coolnariska, Old Leighlin, who made his mark on life, his influence extending as far as Australia, where he farmed in the outback.

Page 47 is devoted to Tom Byrne’s first book titled Three Miles of Road: Tales of Country Life in the Sixties. The book focuses on Tom’s memories of growing up in the townland of Graiguenaspidogue.

In a sporting context, Kieran Murphy has penned an article on hurling man Leo McGough, who has completed his ambition to see senior hurling finals in every county in Ireland. The article is appropriately titled The Road Less Travelled.

Christmas is a time of year to remember those who have passed away and under the heading of ‘Our Dearly Departed’, Fireside Companion reflects on the passing of ten people during 2022 over an eight-page section.

Christmas is a time of year for young folk and there are nine pages in Fireside Companion devoted to children, starting with a rundown of some of the gifts which are destined to be wrapped under the tree on Christmas Day.

That’s just a taste of the articles contained within the pages of this year’s annual, which is selling in newspaper shops in Carlow, Laois and Kildare for €4. The publication represents outstanding value for money and is certain to provide hours of interesting and varied reading over the festive season.