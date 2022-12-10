Stand-up comedy night at Scraggs

By Suzanne Pender

EMMAN Idama is bringing his solo show No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish to Scraggs Alley, Carlow on Friday 16 December.

The much-anticipated show is the latest in a series of stand-up gigs at the Carlow venue.

Emman is a Nigerian-born Irish comedian, who has been performing around Britain and Ireland, finding a way to bring audiences into his life with laughter and wit.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show runs from 8.45pm ’til late. Early bird tickets cost €12 (including booking fee) or €15 at the door.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emman-idama-no-blacks-no-dogs-no-irish-work-in-progress-carlow-tickets-442122449147