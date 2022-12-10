Stand-up comedy night at Scraggs

Saturday, December 10, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

EMMAN Idama is bringing his solo show No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish to Scraggs Alley, Carlow on Friday 16 December.

The much-anticipated show is the latest in a series of stand-up gigs at the Carlow venue.

Emman is a Nigerian-born Irish comedian, who has been performing around Britain and Ireland, finding a way to bring audiences into his life with laughter and wit.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show runs from 8.45pm ’til late. Early bird tickets cost €12 (including booking fee) or €15 at the door.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emman-idama-no-blacks-no-dogs-no-irish-work-in-progress-carlow-tickets-442122449147

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Fireside Companion annual has something for everyone

Saturday, 10/12/22 - 12:26pm

Derelict Haymarket property to be turned into housing

Saturday, 10/12/22 - 12:19pm

Des passed away less than a year after the death of his twin brother

Saturday, 10/12/22 - 12:16pm