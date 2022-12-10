Tesco food appeal is the best yet

Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

TESCO colleagues and customers nationwide delivered the most successful Annual Food Appeal in its ten-year history in recent days. The annual food appeal – in-store and online – saw customers donate €230,000 worth of food and essential household items to support local community organisations, in partnership with FoodCloud.

To further support those in need this Christmas, Tesco has topped up the appeal with a 20% bulk donation of food, meaning over €275,000 worth of food and household essentials will be donated to communities nationwide.

In Carlow, €2,184.11 worth of non-perishable food and household items were collected and will go towards causes in the county, including Carlow Senior Citizens’ Association, Carlow Day Care Centre and Helping Hands, Tullow.

 

 

