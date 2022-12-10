What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 2 and 9 December.

Bagenalstown: Murt Maher (chairman of Bagenalstown AFC) wishes to construct a 1,543sqm training all-weather artificial turf pitch at McGrath Park, Bagenalstown.

Carlow: Elizabeth Moran wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Talbot Terrace, Browneshill, Carlow.

Padraig Lalor wishes to demolish existing single-storey dwelling and construction of two two-storey semi-detached dwellings at Emily Cottage, Strawhall Avenue, Carlow.

Willie Rath wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the front and side of existing two-storey supermarket (over basement) and revised pedestrian access at Rath’s Londis, Pollerton Rd, Carlow.

Sinead Byrne and Jamie Dockery wish to construct alterations to existing dwelling, erection of ground-floor and first-floor extensions at Ballinacarrig, Carlow.

Adrian and Louise Opera wish to construct a single-storey extension at Burton Hall, Carlow.

Nurney: David Jeffares wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Augha, Nurney.

Rathoe: John-Ian and Noeleen O’Byrne and Susan and Shane Connolly wish to construct a new two-storey dwelling house, connected ‘granny flat’ and double garage at Rathrush, Rathoe.

Tullow: Burnside Autocyl Tullow Ltd wishes to retain extension to west of the existing factory premises at Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow.

Thornhill Agri Ltd wishes to construct two grain stores, modular malting units and a storage shed at Newstown, Ardattin, Tullow.