135 new homes will be completed by end of 2024

By Suzanne Pender

ONE-hundred and thirty-five houses will be completed in Carlow town by the end of 2024, according to the council’s latest housing progress report.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan outlined the housing progress report for the Carlow MD, including build projects, developments at proposal stage and properties under repair and lease.

The progress was welcomed by members, with cllr John Cassin noting that 135 houses were expected to be completed in the MD by the end of 2024, the total increasing when voluntary housing schemes were included. However, cllr Cassin expressed concern about “the next phase of housing” with “very little land” available in Carlow town for housing development.

Cllr Tom O’Neill asked about the former St Vincent de Paul hostel on Dublin Road and asked if the council had any update on that.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed that the council was “close to concluding a deal with St Vincent de Paul” and would acquire the property for housing in 2023.

Mr O’Donovan stated that the council was adopting a ‘town centre first’ policy and looking at all available properties for housing, as well as brownfield developments.