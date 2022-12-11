Carlow court hears man assaulted his former partner and rammed her car

A MAN who assaulted and rammed his former partner’s car on separate occasions was given a five-month prison sentence at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court.

Insp Conor Nolan outlined that on 31 January last the injured party was leaving a property in Co Carlow for a night out. “The accused demanded to be kissed. The injured party refused and he slapped her twice across the face,” said Insp Nolan.

No injuries were recorded in the incident. On 9 July 2022, the same injured party drove to Applegreen garage following an incident at her home. Insp Nolan said this was done as she would be covered by cameras at Applegreen, Tullow Road, Carlow. The defendant arrived in his car at the garage and struck her car with his on the side she was sitting in.

Investigating garda Patrick Murphy described the contact as a “ram”, resulting in damage to the bumper.

The man entered guilty pleas to assault on 31 January and breaching a safety order in July. He cannot be identified due to the safety order charge as it’s heard ***in camera*** to prevent the identification of the injured party.

The man had four previous convictions dating back to 2012, including for road traffic offences and assault causing bodily harm, which arose in a separate jurisdiction. However, the man had also been convicted previously at Carlow District Court of similar domestic violence offences, which are currently under appeal.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client had left Carlow, which “seems to have taken the sting out of matters”.

Mr Farrell had represented the defendant previously and spoke of his annoyance at the July matter. Mr Farrell suggested a suspended sentence might act as a deterrent from future actions.

Judge Carthy said the facts outlined by gardaí were “quite stark”.

Judge Carthy described the assault of the woman, the mother of his child, as “utterly unacceptable”. She said she had no doubt the injured party had genuine fear when she was rammed by the defendant. She said a line in the sand had to be drawn at some stage and today was that day.

“It does merit a custodial sentence – this behaviour has to stop,” the judge said.

A five-month sentence was imposed on the domestic violence offence in July and a conviction was recorded on the assault and taken into consideration. Recognisance was fixed in event of appeal, which included a €300 cash lodgement for the defendant to be of good behaviour and to reside at his given address.

The defendant subsequently lodged an appeal in court.