Christmas eco fair in Ballon was full of festive treats  

By Elizabeth Lee

A CHRISTMAS craft fair in Ballon proved definitively that Christmas presents don’t have to cost the earth, either in terms of price or the price they have on the environment.

The fair was organised by the pupils in Ballon NS, steered by their green committee and the local charity shop, An Siopa Glas, to show people how beautiful, hand-made gifts can be created sustainably. About 30 stalls were crammed with home-made goodies, including buns and cakes, with the stand-out success going to Christmas angels and trees made from old books.

Local councillor John Murphy officially opened the fair and he was amazed at both the amount of lovely things on offer and the number of people who turned out to visit the fair.

“It’s been a few years now since we’ve been able to enjoy Christmas fairs, so I think people really appreciated it. When I walked into the hall and saw all the stalls with lovely things to buy, I couldn’t believe it,” said John