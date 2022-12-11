Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Christy Pender

Ballyhide / Clogrennane, on the 9th of December 2022 (Suddenly) at his home, Aged 78 Years. Father of Mary and Chris. Sadly missed by his Son, Daughter, Grandchildren Ciara, Darragh and Ashling, Son in law, Daughter in law, Cousin, Relatives and wide circle of Friends.

May Christy Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be Announced on Tuesday.