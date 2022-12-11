Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

  • Home >
Sunday, December 11, 2022

 

Tom Browne

Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, December 7th,2022.

Tom, beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved brother of Mary, Joe & Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, brothers-in-law John & Oliver, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends especially in Saint Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown and Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

 

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at Saint Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Christy Pender

Ballyhide / Clogrennane, on the 9th of December 2022 (Suddenly) at his home, Aged 78 Years. Father of Mary and Chris. Sadly missed by his Son, Daughter, Grandchildren Ciara, Darragh and Ashling, Son in law, Daughter in law, Cousin, Relatives and wide circle of Friends.

May Christy Rest In Peace.

===========================

Funeral Arrangements to be Announced on Tuesday.

