Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sr M Martina Kane

Formerly of Coon West, via Carlow, Kilkenny / Carlow

Ursulines of Jesus, Stella Maris Convent, Swansea, Wales

& formerly of Coon West, via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny

Peacefully in the company of the Ursulines of Jesus

Pre-deceased by her parents Martin and Margaret (nee Shore), her brothers Patrick, Robert, Phil, and Martin, her sisters Sr. M. Fintan, Sr. M. Patricius, Sr. Margaret Mary Clare and Ann (Doran).

Deeply regretted by her sister congregation of the Ursulines of Jesus, niece Margaret, nephews Gerry, Frankie, and Tom, grand niece Eilís, grand nephews Sean, Philip, and David, great grand nieces Sophie and Emily, extended family, relatives and friends, nurses and carers.

MAY SR. MARTINA REST IN PEACE

Sr. Martina’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Stella Maris Convent, Swansea on Thursday 15th December at 1.30pm followed by interment in Morriston Cemetery, Swansea.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Brigid’s Church, Coon on Saturday 7th January at 7.30pm.