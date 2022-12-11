Eamonn was very much a home bird and a lifelong supporter of the GAA

By Charlie Keegan

EAMONN D’arcy, St Austin’s Terrace, Tullow, Co Carlow, who passed away peacefully on Monday 14 November in the care of the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home, was a lifelong GAA man and supporter of Tullow and Carlow county teams.

Aged 83, Eamonn had suffered indifferent health for the final 18 months of his life, which necessitated a number of hospitalisations. He had been a resident of Borris Lodge since earlier this year.

One of a family of seven, Eamonn was son of the late John and Annie D’arcy, his mother being a member of the Mulhall family, well-known in the Tullow area. Having been educated by the Patrician Brothers in Tullow, Eamonn went to work at an early age delivering milk and groceries for the Burgess family, who had shops in Tullow. He later went to work thinning beet and other work with local farmers before gaining employment in the construction industry.

His next port of call was to work for the ESB in the Tullow-Carlow area, which primarily involved erecting poles. Eamonn finished his working life by again going to work with building contractors in the Tullow area.

A single man, Eamonn lived at St Austin’s Terrace all his life. His brother Tom also resided at the D’arcy home up to his passing some 15 years ago.

He played Gaelic football in his teenage years for Tullow, winning a county under-14 medal with the local school in 1953, a team captained by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea and which included Joe Nolan in goal. Eamonn went on to play at under-16 and minor levels but did not progress to senior level with Tullow.

Eamonn had a great passion for the GAA. He grew up and was a lifelong friend of Joe ‘Josser’ Nolan, the Tullow and Carlow football goalkeeper who predeceased him in November.

A great follower of Carlow county teams in football and hurling, Eamonn was involved in the provision of floodlights at the local Bro Leo Park GAA grounds during the late 1970s. The late John Bermingham was also involved in that project, as was Michael Shanahan from The Fighting Cocks, who undertook the electrical end of the work.

Eamonn was very much a home bird, but he undertook trips to Birmingham in the English midlands to visit family members.

He enjoyed a social drink in McDermott’s of Tullow and in earlier years when the Lennon family were proprietors of the Slaney Hotel and the Bridge House when it was owned and run by the late Bill ‘Buller’ Canavan, the former long-time Tullow and Carlow football full-back.

Eamonn reposed at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Rathvilly on Wednesday afternoon 16 November before removal of his remains that evening to the local Church of the Most Holy Rosary, where they were received by Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow. Fr Brian was chief celebrant of Eamonn’s funeral Mass on Thursday morning, assisted by Fr Dillon.

At the start of Mass, a number of significant symbols of Eamonn’s life were brought to the altar. These symbols were a football, reflective of his deep love of the GAA; a photo of the winning 1953 Tullow U14 team; a symbol of the pikemen, in which Eamonn participated in the local celebrations of the 1798 Rising; and his camera – photography was a hobby of Eamonn’s.

A eulogy to Eamonn, extolling the fine qualities he brought to a life well lived, was provided by his nephew Brian D’arcy.

Following Mass, he was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, with Fr Maguire reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Eamonn is survived by his brother Oliver (Barrack Street, Tullow) and sister Anna Hocking (Birmingham, England), sisters-in-law Mary and Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Tom (St Austin’s Terrace, Tullow) and Seán (Steeple View, Tullow), sisters Sarah Stanton (Birmingham, England) and Kathleen Young (Mill Street, Tullow).