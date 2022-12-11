Emergency services at the scene of helicopter crash in Kildare

  • Home >
Sunday, December 11, 2022

Kenneth Fox

A helicopter has crashed in Kennycourt, Kildare where emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

As the Kildare Nationalist reports, it happened around 2:50 pm this afternoon and there are unconfirmed reports of a casualty.

Local resident Peter ‘Mac’ Sully was working in his yard at the time and said that he heard the aircraft and saw that it was coming from the south. “It seemed to have been coming from the Kilgowan direction,” he said. “Then it circled a few times, and then I saw it nose-dive.”

The crash scene is in a field near Kennycourt Lodge, where a house has been under refurbishment.

It is believed that the helicopter was privately owned, and emergency services remain at the scene of the crash.

Brannockstown resident John Bradysaid that he heard the aircraft passing overhead a short time earlier.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

“Three Inspectors of Air Accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation.”

