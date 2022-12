Kenneth Fox

A man in his 30s has died in a crash in County Waterford.

The collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on the N25 in Newtown, Kilmacthomas at about 13:30pm this afternoon.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was killed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.