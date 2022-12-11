Netwatch Xmas party was fun for all the family

By Suzanne Pender

WITH Christmas just around the corner, the Netwatch team kicked off the festive celebrations with their friends and family at their annual children’s Christmas party.

This year, the party was was held in the magical Delta Sensory Gardens and Café. The kids got to enjoy a visit with Santa and his elves and then explored the beautiful Christmas lights display in Sensory Gardens for a letter hunt. This was followed by some delicious food and treats from Café Thyme.

Santa put the children’s minds at ease, letting them know they were all on the ‘Good List’ this year. He even had a treat box for everyone, created by local business Balloons & Sweets Treats.

The evening provided a wonderful opportunity for all the Netwatch team’s children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to come together again. Many kids have grown up attending Netwatch kids’ Christmas parties over the past 20 years.

Netwatch, celebrating 20 years in business this year, has always put a strong emphasis on supporting the communities around it. So, it was delighted to get to work with the team at Delta Sensory Gardens and Café, a vital part of Carlow community, for this year’s children’s party.

“One of the highlights for Netwatch each year is the kids’ Christmas party, which we hold for all employees and their families,” said Laura Murphy, marketing manager at Netwatch.

“This year, we kicked off our 20 years of community celebrations, so we were delighted to get to work with the team at Delta Sensory Gardens for our Christmas party. All the families had such a great time … meeting Santa, the Christmas lights in the gardens are fabulous and, as always, the food was great. I think many of the team will be returning to the gardens over this festive season,” she added.