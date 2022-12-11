SETU launches collaboration project with Tullow Traveller Women’s Group  

By Elizabeth Lee

SOUTH East Technological University’s (SETU) Lifelong Learning and Student Services has just launched its certificate in learning to learn at third level with the Tullow Traveller Women’s Group in Carlow.

The certificate is in collaboration with Forward Steps Resource Centre and Carlow Young People’s Service’s Committee (CYPSC).

The aim of the certificate is to explore the range of different learning styles that might suit a given individual and to examine approaches to studying effectively at third level. Participants will be introduced to academic reading and writing techniques such as how to structure assignments. The course will prepare participants for independent learning and introduce them to key ideas in the area of social studies.

Course participant Mary Berry, who is a member of Tullow Traveller Women’s Group, commented: “This is a good opportunity for us to show our children and grandchildren that education can happen at any stage of life. We’re setting a good example and it means a lot to us. It can be difficult for Travellers to continue in education. It would be great for younger Travellers to also get an opportunity to train and continue in education like this.”

SETU and Forward Steps recognise the importance of community-wide participation in third-level education.

“We are delighted to welcome every member of Tullow Traveller Women’s Group that has embarked on their third-level educational journey with SETU. This collaborative project is exemplary of the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion in ensuring equal access to education for all,” said Nicola McEntee, SETU project co-ordinator.

“I sincerely congratulate every Traveller woman who is undertaking this programme. They are inspirational and thoroughly deserve this opportunity. I’d like to acknowledge the support of Carlow and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) for funding the ancillary aspects of this programme, which will ensure that participation is fully supported. I also thank SETU, and in particular Nicola McEntee, for creating this opportunity. I hope it leads to further opportunities to collaborate in the future,” said Sharon Maxwell, family support and community development worker at Forward Steps Resource Centre.