Stonehenge trip taps into tourism potential for Browneshill Dolmen

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S ONE of the world’s most recognisable sites, attracting almost one-million visitors annually, so why can’t Browneshill Dolmen tap into that fascination?

That’s the question posed by cllr Fergal Browne, who last week visited world-famous Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, England and on the designated UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites.

“I went over at the weekend; it was a great trip and very interesting. It just shows what can be done and the great scope that is there for Browneshill Dolmen,” said cllr Browne, who travelled in a private capacity.

“Stonehenge attracts one-million visitors a year and I have no doubt that with further development Browneshill Dolmen has the potential to attract increased numbers, too,” he added.

Cllr Browne presented staff at Stonehenge, which is managed by English Heritage, with a frame photo of the Browneshill Dolmen and this week gratefully received an email from an Irish person working in Stonehenge.

‘I’m writing to thank you for the lovely picture and the fridge magnets showing Browneshill Dolmen. As the only Irish citizen working at Stonehenge, I’ve put my case very strongly, and the picture will now grace my office wall

‘I have to say that this isn’t a monument that I was aware of, having criss-crossed the country from one ancient site to another, so I’ll definitely have it on my list the next time I’m over and will do some reading into it.

‘The size of the capstone seriously dwarfs ours – what a feat it must have been for the people to have been able to raise it.’

Cllr Browne also visited Carnac in France last year, another historic site that boasts thousands of prehistoric standing stones.

“I think there is lots of potential for the dolmen that can be learned from visiting these sites,” said cllr Browne.

At 10am on Monday 19 December, cllr Browne will be at Browneshill Dolmen to give a talk to pupils from Askea BNS, Askea GNS, St Joseph’s NS and Carlow Educate Together.

“Member of the public are more than welcome to come along, too,” he added.