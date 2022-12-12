Borris and Ballon kids scoop county prizes

Erin Walker, a fifth class pupil from Ballon NS, pictured with her winning poster and her teacher, Martina Kildea

The winning entry from Borris NS

By Elizabeth Lee

NATIONAL schools in Borris and Ballon are celebrating after being named junior and senior county winners respectively of the prestigious national art competition, Someone Like Me.

Now in its seventh year, the Someone Like Me art competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 2,700 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

Second-class students in Borris NS, under the guidance of teacher Michelle O’Sullivan, were named as junior winners after impressing judges with their thought-provoking poster.

“This entry shows different ways to be more inclusive in our day-to-day lives and highlights how we can help each other. Their message ‘In this world we can be the same or different, but together we make a complete picture’ is framed with hearts. Each drawing is connected together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle,” said the judges in their remarks.

Teacher Martina Kildea’s fifth-class pupils in Ballon NS suitably impressed the judges with their depiction of difference and inclusion in their poster.

Their drawing shows five people beneath the heading ‘We are all equal’, featuring a blind person, a wheelchair user, a girl with one arm and a person with vitiligo – all in a rainbow frame.

The competition was created as part of the National Disability Authority’s work to nurture more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities and, to date, it has seen more than 12,500 children take part in lesson plans and pupil activities designed to challenge young people to appreciate and respect similarities and differences in people.

The Co Carlow youngsters will join 48 other schools to compete for the much-sought-after national title at the national awards ceremony to be held at Dublin City Hall on Wednesday 18 January next year.