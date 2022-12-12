Carlow gardaí issue over 70 adult cautions

Over 70 people have been given an adult caution by Carlow gardaí instead of a prosecution in the district court.

76 adult cautions have been issued in Carlow this year compared to 68 last year.

The figures for 2019 were 131 and 79 for 2020. The figures were revealed in the Dáil recently.

Adult cautions can be issued for a variety of public order offences along with theft, cannabis possession, criminal damage and assault offences.

The principal purpose of the scheme is to divert from prosecution, adults who are unlikely to re-offend.

It is practice in Carlow District Court for a judge to be informed if a defendant has had a benefit of an adult caution previously.