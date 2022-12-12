Death notices and funeral arrangements

William (Billy) Doran

Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 11th 2022, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Anne, much-loved father of Joe and Eileen, adored grandfather to Laurn, Ella, Lilly, Kenzie and Eliza. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, brothers Sean and Michael, sister Bridget, son in law, daughter in law, sister in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Jody.

May Billy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 13th December 2022. Removal on Wednesday 14th at 12 noon to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Billy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

Kathleen Cahill née Collier

Smithstown, Thomastown Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown Co Carlow. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her Husband Jack, daughter Ann, her son in law Mick, brothers Roly and Jimmy and sister Isey.

Sadly missed by her sons Eddie, Seamus and Sean, daughters Alice Conlon and Mary Walshe, her 14 Grandchildren, Great Grandchild Noah, sisters Mary and Alice, daughters in law, Sons in law, brothers in law, sister in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Sean’s residence, Smithstown, Thomastown from 2pm on Tuesday. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption Thomastown Co Kilkenny followed by burial in St Mary’s New cemetery Thomastown.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE.

Funeral mass for Kathleen can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/.