Death of Tyrone teen Matthew McCallan ‘no longer being treated as unexplained’

By Rebecca Black, PA

The death of a teenager in Co Tyrone is no longer being treated as “unexplained”, police have said.

Matthew McCallan (15), from the Dungannon area, vanished after a night out at a country music event at Fintona.

A search was carried out before his body was found in a ditch by a passer-by shortly before noon on Monday, December 5th.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Matthew’s death.

On Monday, following postmortem tests, Detective Inspector Michael Winters said officers have ruled out murder but are “still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to” the teen’s death.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family at this time and we are trying to provide these answers for them. A number of specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to them at this tragic time.”

Mr Winters issued another appeal for information about Matthew’s last movements.

After the gig on Saturday, December 3rd, the teenager was last seen at about 1.20am the next day near the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, around two miles from where his body was found.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV in a number of areas within Fintona, including Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road,” Mr Winters said.

“I would appeal to anyone who has CCTV in these areas and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward. I am also appealing for anyone who was driving on these roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday December 4, and who were using dashcam, to speak to police.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday December 4 when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

“Sadly, Matthew was discovered by a member of the public in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am on Monday December 5.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”