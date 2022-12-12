Eco-friendly garden is an oasis of calm in the centre of town

Members of the Elderflower Group pictured at their garden club Christmas fair and coffee morning on Barrack Street, Carlow Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Suzanne Pender

A LITTLE oasis in the centre of Carlow town took on a festive feel last week as Elderflower Garden Club hosted its very first Christmas fair and coffee morning.

The garden is located behind Avoca House on Barrack Street, Carlow, which the garden club has completely renovating with plants, shrubs, handmade furniture and a water feature, creating a tranquil space in the heart of the town.

Elderflower Garden Club held a Christmas fair, selling all sorts of unique crafts and gifts they created themselves, with all funds raised now destined to be put back into the garden, to enhance it even further come springtime.

“The Christmas fair and coffee morning went really well. We were very pleased with how it went, it was lovely to see lots of the public calling in and taking a walk around the garden,” said Catherine Yeats from the group.

“We’d some beautiful arts and crafts, then people had a cup of tea or coffee and some homemade buns and pastries, we were so grateful to the people who called in and enjoyed our garden,” she added.

Of course, no Christmas fair would be complete without a visitor from a very special guest at this time of year and, sure enough, Santa arrived to the Elderflower Garden Club, much to the delight of the children there.

“People were very impressed with what we’ve done and how easy it is to get around the garden for people with buggies or mobility issues. It’s very accessible and they loved all the work we’ve done with the seating and the water feature … it’s a very relaxing place to be in,” said Catherine.

“There is always a warm welcome for people to call into the garden,” she added.

The garden is an eco-garden, free from pesticides and is wildlife-friendly, making use of all the available resources to create this special place.

Elderflower Garden Club meets every Thursday morning from 11am to 1pm.

“Our next big project is to put down railway sleepers in the garden and the funds raised from the Christmas fair will also be used to buy our spring bulbs and fruit trees; everything will go back into the garden,” said Catherine.