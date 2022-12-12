Third-level courses will be offered to people on the margins of society

FROM sleeping rough to graduating with masters degrees, twin brothers have highlighted the transformative power of education in SETU, Carlow’s new university.

And the opportunity for many to live a better life became a reality last week with the launch of an initiative that will provide third-level education courses in Carlow to people who are homeless and those who suffer from drug or alcohol addiction.

The HEA-funded project between South East Technological University’s Lifelong Learning (SETU) and Tiglin will be delivered over a three-year period.

Performing the launch, higher education minister Simon Harris said: “I am delighted to launch this vital project, building on the great collaboration between Tiglin and the former IT Carlow in recent years.

“It is in the spirit of our new National Access Plan which, for the first time, specifically includes students who have experienced homelessness, among others who are socio-economically disadvantaged. We want a truly inclusive third-level system, where neither your background nor experience has a bearing on your ability to attend or succeed in higher education.”

Living examples of the empowering effects of education on people’s lives are Allen and Jay Bobinac, twin brothers who arrived in Ireland in 2015 in search of a better life.

Coming from a small island in Croatia, Allen said that “the environment I was part of was one of inequality and a lifetime of struggle lay ahead for me. I knew I had to do something, so I left Croatia and arrived in Ireland. I soon found myself on the streets of Dublin alone and unsure where to turn. Sleeping alone in the park at Merrion Square and living off a very meagre budget, I eventually got a job in Keelings”.

With his first €50, Allen bought a plane ticket for his twin brother to join him in Dublin and start a new life. Today, this new life has been recognised as both brothers received a special SETU achievement award presented by minister Harris and the Croation ambassador to Ireland Davor Vidis.

The launch of the project, which will run from January 2023 for three years, follows a successful application by SETU’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning to the Higher Education Authority (HEA), resulting in an award of €833,333 for the project delivery.

SETU president Prof Veronica Campbell expressed thanks to the HEA for recognising the importance of the project in providing non-traditional learners with access to higher education courses, which will enhance their recovery and potential for further study and employment.

Tiglin chairman and co-founder Aubrey McCarthy commended the project as in keeping with the ‘whole-of-person’ approach adopted by Tiglin.

“Jay and Allen are examples of people who have proven that education is one of the most powerful weapons we can use to change the world. Tiglin is using education as one of the means to ‘level the ground’ and create equality for those who have not had a smooth experience with education,” said Aubrey.

Lifelong learning at SETU’s Carlow campus has collaborated with Tiglin since 2016 in the provision of progressive activities to complement Tiglin’s holistic approach and to help find a sustainable solution for re-engagement of people with society.