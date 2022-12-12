Tullow trad musician launches debut album

By Suzanne Pender

THE culmination of a lot of hard work and creativity saw the launch of a first album for Tullow musician John Duffy recently.

John launched his album The Tullow Jig in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, welcoming along a number of musicians who collaborated on the album as well as his very supportive family and friends.

The album is a collection of 12 tunes led by whistle player John and accompanied by a number of local musicians. Expertly produced to an incredibly high standard, the album sleeve is filled with eye-catching photography, while a striking website www.johnduffymusic.com was produced to coincide with the album launch.

Sláine Recording Studios, run by sound engineer and musician Emmet O’Connor, located just outside Tullow, helped in the production of The Tullow Jig.

Among the musicians involved in its production were Carlow guitarist Eric de Buitléir, harp player Meabh McKenna, expert fiddle player Lisa Butler, and Bláithín Butler, a marvellous concertina player.

Live music was very much part of the launch night in Mount Wolseley, with musicians from the album and other musicians delighted to come along.

The Tullow Jig is available to order online at www.johnduffymusic.com.