Two arrested by police investigating Belfast fertility clinic

Monday, December 12, 2022

By David Young, PA

Police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have arrested two people.

The man and woman, both aged in their 40s, are being questioned in relation to several offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch have been conducting the investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Economic Crime Unit said: “The man and woman remain in custody at this time and are assisting police detectives with their inquiries.

“These arrests were made in relation to several offences including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud related matters.

“This investigation is complex, sensitive and remains ongoing.”

