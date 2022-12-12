Video about West Wicklow crafts people launched

By Elizabeth Lee

A video made by two young film-makers from Baltinglass about the plethora of talented crafts people in West Wicklow was launched recently, just ahead of the festive season.

John Hughes and Conor Cullen from Parkmore Studios featured artists and craftspeople from the Baltinglass area, whose work is showcase on a virtual craft fair, a website called Wicklow Marketplace.

Artist Maura O’Halloran, who has been painting for over 50 years and jewellery maker, Rosella Doherty from Kaleidoscope Jewellers were interviewed on the short film with the historic Baltinglass Abbey as a backdrop while the beautifully-renovated Rathcoran House was the scene for Karen Allison of Crafty Craic Candles, interview.

Business woman, Rachel Kane who set up the Wicklow Marketplace website, also featured on the video.

The video was commissioned by Paul Gorry and Orla O’Sullivan who run the Baltinglass Matters webpage and whose interests lie in promoting art, heritage and culture in the Baltinglass area.

The video was launched in the Lalor Centre, Baltinglass by Paul and Orla while Rachel also gave a brief synopsis of how she came to set up the Wicklow Marketplace website. The website has 35 “stallholders” and showcases crafts of all genres from Co Wicklow and is still open for applications from other crafts people.

To view the vido click into https://youtu.be/u5WLRTZcStw

To visit the virtual crafts shop go to https://wicklowmarketplace.ie/