A Lithuanian woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Polish man in Navan, Co Meath.

Sandra Sandaraite (37), with an address at Academy Street in the town, was brought before Navan District Court on Monday evening.

Zbigniew Czech (47) was killed at a property on Academy Street on Saturday night.

The accused was remanded in custody and will appear before Trim District Court via video link on Thursday.