Big demand for gonks and gifts at IWA sale of work

By Suzanne Pender

CREATVITY was in full flow at the Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow recently as the organisation held a very successful Christmas sale of work. Everything from beautiful wreaths to handcrafted pottery, wonderful gift ideas and everyone’s festive favourite – Gonks – were available for purchase during the sale at the organisation’s Teach Fáilte centre, Kilkenny Road.

“It was brilliant – we raised €1,000 and had great support on the day,” said Eithne Reilly of IWA.

All the beautiful items for sale were made by service users, with some wonderful skill and imagination shown. The event also included a wonderful series of readings from the IWA Carlow creative writing group.

“Before Covid and then online over Covid, our creative writing group met and they’ve continued to meet since,” explained Eithne.

“Some read their poetry and others their creativity writing pieces.”

It was also a particularly special day for service user James Lennon, who launched his first book My life so far on the day.

James from Tinnecarrig, Borris was born in 1955 with cerebral palsy. The son of the late Jimmy and Annie (née Cummins), he comes from a large Borris family that includes two sets of twins and a set of triplets. For many years, James worked as an IT assistant in Crisp, Borris until his retirement in 2014 due to ill health.

Since 2015 he has been a member of IWA, where his talent for writing was greatly encouraged.

In his book, James discusses the challenges he has faced due to his disability and ill-health, his life, his education and efforts to secure employment. James’s book was launched by Lisa Oliver, who supports the IWA creative writing group.

“Lisa and the members of the group found my stories very interesting because of my background and my life, so that led to the book,” explained James.

“I want to acknowledge the IWA for allowing me to launch the book there and also my family for their support,” he added.

James’s book is currently on sale at the IWA Carlow centre.