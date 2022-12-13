Body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

James Cox

A body was found in unexplained circumstances in Ballybrack, Co Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí at Shankill have commenced an investigation following the discovery.

Shortly before 3pm, the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a residential property at Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Enquires are ongoing, and gardai said no further information is available at this time.

