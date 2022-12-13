Carlow College hosts online info session on upcoming journalism course

Finola Hayden graduated from the Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media Content

CARLOW COLLEGE is hosting an online information session this evening, Tuesday 13 December, about its upcoming course in journalism.

The Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism & New Media Content was delivered last year by Carlow College and South East Technological University, (SETU), and is accredited by the university.

The upcoming course will be delivered 90% on line so geographically, it should suit a lot of candidates throughout the country.

Graduate Finola Hayden, who completed the course last year, is now working in PR.

Here she gives an outline of what the course has to offer.

Describe the course, please, Finola

The course is a hybrid between in class and online learning. It covers traditional media and low as well as broadcasting, digital storytelling and media entrepreneurship. It touched on all aspects of writing whether it be blog posting, feature writing, opinion etc. Experts in the industry from various backgrounds gave a good insight and understanding into the field.

What attracted you to taking part in the course?

I have always been interested in journalism but unfortunately a course was not available in Carlow when I was doing the leaving cert. The course touched on so many aspects of journalism both traditional and emerging as we progress into the digital world.

What aspect did you find most useful?

I found the hybrid nature of the course the most useful. It had the duality of in person and online giving everyone accessibility to the course, no matter where in the country they were coming from.

What’s your current position and did your H Dip help you in getting the job?

I am currently working as a public relations intern in the lifestyle department at Wilson Hartnell. The course definitely helped me get the job as PR is a module covered. Working in PR it is important to have a good understanding of the media landscape as well as media relations which the H. Dip definitely helped me in.

I am thoroughly enjoying the job I am in at the moment but I would like to explore copywriting or publishing eventually down my career path. The beauty of the course is that it is broad enough to accommodate a range of different careers.

Who would you recommend the course to?

I would recommend this course to anyone that has an interest in what’s going on in the world whether that be culture related or politics etc. Perfect for anyone with a curious mind who loves to find out more and create connections with people from various diverse backgrounds. Someone who is creative and open to trying new things and experiences.

Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism & New Media Content

Online Information Session is tonight at 6.30pm with registrations here https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/477332092137 – learn about the programme structure & content, delivery and fees & funding. Course will be delivered 90% online starting in January 2023 with 3-4 specialised workshops in Semester