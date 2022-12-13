Christmas in Tullow kicks off with a spectacular fireworks display …

By Suzanne Pender

OVER 1,500 people were treated to a fabulous fireworks display in Tullow last week, as Lightfest 2022 lit up the east Carlow skies.

Develop Tullow Association (DTA) hosted the event in Br Leo Park, Tullow, supported by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and its ‘Christmas in Co Carlow’ series of events.

“It was a massive success and we’ve had very positive feedback from the large numbers who attended,” enthused Martina Nolan of DTA. “We were overwhelmed by the numbers attending, so we ended up bringing Santa and Mrs Claus in earlier and having the fireworks earlier. It was a great night and very successful.”

Some wonderful entertainment was also part of the Tullow event, with super local talent delighting the crowds. Among the groups who performed in the clubhouse were Music Generation from both Grange NS and Scoil Mhuire Lourdes NS, Funk Fusion dance group, a performance from Espira Ballet School, the Kirwan Academy of Irish Dance, music by Joe Gooding and John Rooney and singer Karen Kealy.

Refreshments were available in the grounds, while the antics of Santa and Mrs Claus, Minnie and Mickey Mouse and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy kept everyone entertained outside. The wonderful Ali was also there to ensure some beautiful Christmas facepainting adorned lots of smiling faces!

DTA was also delighted to welcome members of Tullow Community First Responders, who are currently fundraising to replace two public-access defibrillators in the town. The group held a ‘bucket shake’ on the night and were delighted to raise a terrific €700. To help them continue their fundraising efforts to ensure this lifesaving equipment for Tullow, they have set up a GoFundMe page.

The event concluded with a stunning fireworks display, which could be seen for miles around the town. A wonderful event that kicked off Christmas in Tullow with a bang!