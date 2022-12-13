Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Peter Ronan

36 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 12th December 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his sister Maureen and grandson Corey. Peter will be sadly missed by his partner Carmel, his daughter Helen, sons Dermot, Conor, Terry, Karl and Peter, grandchildren Shannon, Aaron, Chloe, Danny, Aimie, Dillon, Abbie, Ellie and Carly, great-grandson Lee, daughters-in-law, sister Kitty, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Tuesday evening from 5pm until 8pm and on Wednesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to The Irish Cancer Society.

Agnes Farrell (née Townsend)

Kilcarry, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Adored mother of Mary, Michael and William. Sister of Lilly, Seamus and Ann. Predeceased by her parents Willie and May, her brothers Pat and Martin, her sister Joan. Sadly missed by her daughter, sons, son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Nuala and Helen, grandchildren Damian, Matt, Jonathon, Mikey, Rickey, Shauna, Denise, Emma, great-grandchild Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Agnes’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, 13th December. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Paddy Grant

Ballymogue, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Hillview Nursing Home, December 12th, 2022,

Paddy, beloved husband of the late Teresa and much loved father of Seamus, Gretta, Teresa, Catherine and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Mick, sisters Bridie & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday & Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.