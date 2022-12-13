  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Fertility clinic investigation: Man and woman released on bail

Fertility clinic investigation: Man and woman released on bail

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two people arrested by police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have been released on bail.

The man and woman, both in their 40s, were being questioned in relation to several alleged offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.

Detectives from the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch have been conducting the investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

A PSNI spokesman said they had been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin councillors propose restricting fireworks to protect wildlife

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 11:57am

An Post boss criticises Royal Mail in row causing return of online purchases

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 11:40am

Galway firm which created vaccine inhaler to double workforce

Tuesday, 13/12/22 - 11:17am