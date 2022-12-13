Kathleen was deeply involved in ladies Gaelic football at all levels

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a profound sense of loss and many expressions of sympathy at news of the unexpected death at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 15 November of Kathleen Mullins, Chapelstown, Carlow.

A native of Ballintemple, Ardattin, the former Kathleen Brown was deeply involved in ladies Gaelic football at club, county and provincial level.

Kathleen, aged 67, reposed at her home throughout the weekend and her funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday morning 21 November in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea.

In a homily, Fr Little said Kathleen’s life made a huge difference to many people, in particular her husband Fran, their three daughters, two grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, all those she taught in school and the thousands of children whom she organised sports competitions for.

From an early age, Kathleen had been a blessing to her late parents Sydney and Brigid, as well as her younger siblings.

Fr Little described Kathleen as “a gentle person, quiet and unassuming but always supportive”. He continued: “We don’t have to be perfect people, wonderful people. But we strive to be the best we can, and I think that’s what Kathleen strove for in her life.”

She was, he said, very much into sport through badminton, the GAA, being involved with Coisde na nÓg, ladies’ football at club, county and provincial levels.

The many strands of Kathleen’s life were reflected in the significant symbols of her life brought to the altar at the start of Mass: a Christmas cactus, presented by daughter Donna, reflecting her love of gardening at home in Chapelstown; a badminton racquet presented by nephew Jake, reflecting her love of playing the game with her family; a book about Asca GFC, which she compiled, symbolic of her great love for her club and the GAA, brought up by grandson Conor; a size 4 football was brought forward by granddaughter Ría, symbolic of her role in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association; a diploma of proficiency in the Irish language, presented by her niece Lucy, symbolic of all her educational achievements and love for the language; while son-in-law Damian brought up a Carlow GAA award bestowed on Kathleen, reflecting the many awards she received during her life.

Readings at Mass were by Kathleen’s nieces Joelyn and Paula, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Michael, Elaine, Laura, Tom, Philip (nieces and nephews) and sister-in-law Mary. The Offertory gifts were brought forward by her sister Jen and sister-in-law Monica.

A Communion reflection titled ***Remember Me*** was read by Kathleen’s sister Nuala.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Marie Cashin, with Clare Cashin as organist.

At the end of Mass, Kathleen’s three daughters ‒ Karen, Donna and Leah ‒ displayed a united front together at the altar when Leah and Donna addressed the congregation in tribute to a greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Leah said Kathleen’s priority always lay with the welfare of her family. Leah said Fran and Kathleen married in 1981 and made a welcoming home in Chapelstown. And her mother’s guidance had shaped the women that her three daughters had gone on to become.

There was joy when her first grandchild Ría arrived, to be followed ten years later by grandson Conor. Leah commented: “It’s not every nanny who can say they have one favourite granddaughter and one favourite grandson.”

While she never drove, Kathleen had nonetheless “touched a blade of grass in every county in Ireland”, noting that in 1967 she had received certification for her knowledge of the Rules of the Road, so was more than qualified to comment on Fran’s driving.

Donna thanked everyone associated with the many expressions of sympathy towards the Mullins and Brown families since Kathleen’s passing. Frank Sinatra’s My Way was played as Kathleen was wheeled to the church doors by her daughters, grandchildren and sisters.

Guards of honour were formed at the funeral by members of Asca GFC and Carlow Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), Bennekerry-Tinryland LGFA and Carlow Regional Youth Services, where Karen is employed.

Following Mass, there was a cremation ceremony at Newlands Cross crematorium. Fr Joe, celebrant, paid tribute to Kathleen’s life and remarked that he wished he had the opportunity to meet Kathleen as they would have had much to talk about.

Kathleen’s daughter Karen read a poem titled I am There and grandson Conor assisted Fr Joe with the final blessing.