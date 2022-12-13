Man (30s) dies after collision between car and truck in Cork

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Millstreet, Co Cork, on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Drishane Road, Millstreet, at approximately 5pm. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.