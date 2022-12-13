Man arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Mahamud Ilyas

  • Home >
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

James Cox

A man in his 50s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas.

The man was arrested earlier on Tuesday, in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A domestic residence, also in the Dublin 15 area, been declared a crime scene and sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Mr Ilyas’ body was found wrapped in material on farmland in Co Meath.

