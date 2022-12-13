Stunning bungalow on outskirts of Carlow town

This stunning detached bungalow at Ballickmoyler, Carlow is situated on a generous c. 2 acre site. Approached by a double gate entrance from the public road to tarmac drive and forecourt, this residence has a unique contemporary design which is sure to appeal to a modern family. The entire dwelling is finished to the highest specification and boasts well proportioned living accommodation extending to c. 2560 sq.ft. (c. 237.86m). Well placed windows and glass doors throughout the homes ensures natural light fills the interior. Among many special features is an impressive open plan kitchen/dining & living room designed with modern units and featuring a vaulted ceiling to the dining area and solid fuel stove to living area. Feeding from the hallway is a utility room, shower room and three bedrooms including stunning master suite with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, whilst bedroom two also enjoys access to the shower room, a large garage attached to the residence completes this wonderful home. BER: C1. Offers in Excess of €425,000. More information here.