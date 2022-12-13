Tinryland’s Trudi wins Pride of Place individual award

By Elizabeth Lee

CONGRATULATIONS and well done to Trudi Shannon, recipient of the Individual Award at the Carlow County Council 2022 Pride of Place Awards in recognition of her contribution to Tinryland Tidy Towns over the last 20 years.

Following her retirement as principal of Bennekerry National School, Trudi took on the role of Tidy Towns co-ordinator for the village and its environs. Not one for seeking attention or acclaim, Trudi worked quietly in the background and for the last 20 years giving voluntarily of her time for the good of the community. Down through the years, Trudi has put a lot of time and effort into the annual application and preparation for the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition and Carlow’s Pride of Place.

She has worked with the community, local clergy and councillors, who together have achieved a multitude for the area – not just on the presentation of the village and its environs but more importantly on the delivery of physical projects, which have enhanced the village. Together with many of the locals, Trudi has helped on projects such as the restoration and conversion of the old school building into a new community hall; removal of dereliction fronting the church and installation of new railings; development of the 1916 Memorial Garden; a tree planting project known as ‘Jim’s Wood’ on the Nurney Road; and the development of Tinryland Park – now an excellent recreational facility.

Trudi is also one of the members of the local group that was instrumental in Tinryland’s participation in IPB Co-Operation Ireland Pride of Place 2015, when the people of Tinryland represented Co Carlow in the 32-county competition and did their county proud. Over the years, together with the community, she has also linked with Carlow County Council, Carlow County Development Partnership and other organisations, pursuing funding opportunities and other supports.

While great credit is due to many members of the local community in Tinryland for their work on projects delivered in the village over the years, Trudi has been part of them all and together they have helped to overcome various challenges encountered along the way. Now, as she takes a step back and looks to others to take on the mantle, it is great to see her being acknowledged for her contribution to the community.