… While the skies lit up in Rathvilly, too

By Suzanne Pender

THE festive spirit was in full flow in Rathvilly recently as the village held its annual arts, crafts and gift fair, followed by a fantastic fireworks display. The event was organised by Rathvilly GAA in conjunction with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and part of the ‘Christmas in Co Carlow’ Lightfest events.

“It went very well. We had up to 25 stalls, all selling local and other crafts and gifts, which started about 4pm and then everyone stayed around for the fireworks at 7pm,” explained Pat Deering. “We used the tennis court this year for the stalls, which worked very well, so we’d like to thank Rathvilly Tennis Club for their support.”

Rathvilly GAA had a terrific team of volunteers to help out, ensuring that everything ran smoothly. Of course, the event also welcomed a very special visitor – the man himself, Santa!

“We’d over 200 kids queuing for Santa all evening – a very important man at this time of year,” smiled Pat.

The event concluded with the skies over Rathvilly lighting up in spectacular style with a 15-minute firework display.

“The weather was very good, so a lot of people waited around for the main event of the fireworks display. It all worked out really well,” said Pat.