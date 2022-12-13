… While the skies lit up in Rathvilly, too

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Sarah Leigh

Molly Kelly at her stand during the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly

The Breenan family and their grandmother Mag Doyle were pictured at the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly GAA

Jessica Byrne and Chloe Keeling were snapped at their stand during the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly GAA

Michelle Hannafin and Gillian Richardson two members of the Carlow Hockey Club pictured at their stand during the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly GAA

Fiona Corcoran (Sec Rathvilly Juvenile Club) sets up their tree during the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly

Members of the Leigh family pictured at the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly 

Cara Whelan is pictured with Santa Claus

Aaron O’Sullivan chats with Santa 

Sean Robinson and his daughter Abigail

Áine Lawlor and her sons Kian, Kason and Kaleim

Bríd Cassels, Jenny Doyle, Lara Robinson, Liz Kelly and Fiona Brennan members of the St. Patricks NS Parents Association pictured at the Festive Family Experience in Rathvilly GAA

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE festive spirit was in full flow in Rathvilly recently as the village held its annual arts, crafts and gift fair, followed by a fantastic fireworks display. The event was organised by Rathvilly GAA in conjunction with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and part of the ‘Christmas in Co Carlow’ Lightfest events.

“It went very well. We had up to 25 stalls, all selling local and other crafts and gifts, which started about 4pm and then everyone stayed around for the fireworks at 7pm,” explained Pat Deering. “We used the tennis court this year for the stalls, which worked very well, so we’d like to thank Rathvilly Tennis Club for their support.”

Rathvilly GAA had a terrific team of volunteers to help out, ensuring that everything ran smoothly. Of course, the event also welcomed a very special visitor – the man himself, Santa!

“We’d over 200 kids queuing for Santa all evening – a very important man at this time of year,” smiled Pat.

The event concluded with the skies over Rathvilly lighting up in spectacular style with a 15-minute firework display.

“The weather was very good, so a lot of people waited around for the main event of the fireworks display. It all worked out really well,” said Pat.

 

By
